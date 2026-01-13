NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Redevco buys first German asset for retail parks fund

13 Jan 2026 | 13:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Bahnhofsarkaden Leutkirch has a total rental area of 13,025 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: Manova Partners on its logistics fund plans, German portfolio and Mexico push

27 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Habona on plans for gated fund and German market expectations

26 Oct 2026
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

Lugman Capital acquires Hesse retail park

23 Oct 2026
Read

Five questions for AEW’s Christina Ofschonka

22 Oct 2026
Read