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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingGermanyInvestmentPortugalSpainUK & Ireland

Redevco holds €500m first close for European retail parks fund

1 Oct 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Institutional investors represented by CBRE IM Indirect back RERP Evergreen

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