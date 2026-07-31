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RetailContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialInvestment

Redevco launches €70m Düsseldorf asset for sale

31 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

38,000 sq m mixed-use scheme was built on a former brewery site

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