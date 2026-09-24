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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeLogisticsNetherlands

Redevco lends €50m for Dutch logistics scheme

24 Sep 2026 | 12:03 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

ID Logistics will occupy more than 70% of the property

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