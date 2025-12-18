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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Redevco makes first Spanish acquisition for retail fund 

18 Dec 2025 | 13:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset in Toledo spans 43,100 sq m 

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