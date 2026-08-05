Redevco plans €500m+ European retail park spree with latest evergreen fund

FundraisingContinental EuropeRetailUK & Ireland
5 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Chris Borland
Follow-on vehicle comes amid fast deployment of inaugural retail park fund strategy
Approval sought for 700,000 sq ft Prologis Warwickshire project
Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team
Korean investor holds £130m Edinburgh campus after refinancing
Colin Godfrey on Tritax’s £350m equity raise and how to revive the listed market’s mojo
Ballymore starts planning process for 2,000 Limmo Peninsula homes
The London Plan: not just about housing
Targetfollow puts Turnbridge Wells arcade on the block
Q+A: Orla on its 1,500-bed Iberian expansion
Bluecastle lodges plans for 53-storey Birmingham resi tower
Olympian and HGP secure £75m loan for Nottingham student scheme
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate