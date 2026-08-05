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FundraisingContinental EuropeRetailUK & Ireland

Redevco plans €500m+ European retail park spree with latest evergreen fund

5 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Chris Borland

Follow-on vehicle comes amid fast deployment of inaugural retail park fund strategy

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