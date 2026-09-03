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OfficeLeasingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Redevco signs pan-European developer at One James Street office

3 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Firm selects newly refurbished mixed-use scheme for UK headquarters

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