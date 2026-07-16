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FinancingIrelandUK & IrelandResidential

Redevco’s debt business makes resi debut with €57m Dublin loan

16 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Facility will support the development of 156 homes

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