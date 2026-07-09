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OpinionUK & IrelandRetailPolicy & Regulation

Redevelopment or renewal? Why the options are tightening for landlords

9 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Kate McCall, Richard Cressall

The courts are increasingly scrutinising landlord attempts to oppose lease renewals

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