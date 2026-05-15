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ResidentialDevelopmentPlanningUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Redford buys former Eon headquarters

15 May 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Energy giant's former Westwood Business Park HQ subject for redevelopment

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