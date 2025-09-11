Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceOffice

RedTree raises €110m for value-add fund

11 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

France-focused private equity real estate firm holds first close

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Former Edmond de Rothschild REIM fundraising MD launches firm

28 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

French manager plans €400m equity raise for European fund

6 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Four investors vie for €110m Paris office

5 Aug 2025
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

Redtree Capital and Eternam buy Paris office asset

10 Jan 2022
Read