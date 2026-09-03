NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeAlternativesUK & Ireland

Refit signs for first international location

3 Sep 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Deal inked at Meta’s former Irish headquarters

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market

26 Aug 2026
Read
Land, Nature, Outdoors

Legal firms to spark 500,000 sq ft Dublin leasing bonanza

25 Aug 2026
Read

Tech and AI firms power European office take-up in first half

18 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Iput signs first tenant at 2.5m sq ft Dublin logistics park

17 Aug 2026
Read