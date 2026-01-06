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OpinionContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialDevelopmentPolicy & Regulation

Refocusing a housing market uncoupled from life’s realities

6 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Florian Lanz

How affordable housing construction is becoming possible again in Berlin and other major German cities

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