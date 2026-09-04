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Policy & RegulationCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentPlanningRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Reform UK pledges planning shake-up at annual conference

4 Sep 2026 | 07:42 | London | by May Agaran

Planning Teal Paper unveils "radical agenda" proposals to halt Britain's housing crisis

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