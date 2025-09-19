Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationAlternativesContinental EuropeFinanceGermanyLife sciencesOffice

Refurbishment and (re)financing: “What we need is a bit more courage”

19 Sep 2025 | 16:00 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Industry experts at Frankfurt event discuss making existing properties more resilient

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Grass, Plant, City

Investors, be wary – climate change is not yet priced in

4 Sep 2025
Read
Climate change protest

Leading real estate investment managers fall short on climate commitments

13 Aug 2025
Read
Fire, Forest Fire, Plant

Investors wake up to climate risks

11 Aug 2025
Read

How to navigate Germany's real estate debt market

12 Aug 2025
Read