Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeHotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Regal Hotels sells £20m Covent Garden office

30 Jul 2025 | 13:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Waterman House sold to developer MNX Properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans lodged for Unilever's City office revamp

30 Jul 2025
Read

Plans unveiled for 135,000 sq ft Cambridgeshire logistics project

30 Jul 2025
Read

Government forms property firm to focus on surplus rail land

30 Jul 2025
Read

Cedarstone puts plans in for Isle of Dogs student scheme

30 Jul 2025
Read