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RegenerationLondonOfficePolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Regeneration giants battle it out for £3bn Royal Docks site

15 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, James Buckley

Titans behind Battersea and Northern landmarks enter docks race

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