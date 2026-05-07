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OfficeDevelopmentLeasingNorth WestScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Regional cities facing shortfalls as demand for prime office space grows

7 May 2026 | 13:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

More than twice as many occupiers who relocated last year expanded than contracted, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report

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