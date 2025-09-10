OfficeUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East
10 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland, David Hatcher
Canadian investor and joint venture partner have lined up mammoth disposal
Q+A: Colliers’ Alanna Peach – “Residential is a frustrating place at present”
Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale
Another day in property paradise: Phil Collins buys Edinburgh block
GSA urges government action as Ireland faces 68,000 student bed shortfall
Ask plots 115,000 sq ft logistics scheme at Manchester Business Park
Life sciences is making a comeback – investors should watch closely
Offices back on top in EMEA as investors target core assets
€20m four-star Irish hotel hits market
Social Housing REIT boosts rental income to £20m
Skechers expands Hertfordshire footprint
Schroders fund manager to depart
Senior agents launch logistics advisory firm
Hammerson lines up new chief executive
Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham
Shah on property: private equity’s constipation looks set to continue
AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief
Greystar snaps up £170m east London build-to-rent community
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
Prime Dublin build-to-rent asset prepared for €180m+ sale
GIC teams up with hotels guru