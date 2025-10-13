Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OpinionOfficeUK & Ireland

Regional offices: what a difference a year makes...

13 Oct 2025 | 14:13 | London | by Simeon Coe

It's a different market to what it was 12 months ago

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Standing assets drive multifamily investment in 2025

10 Oct 2025
Read
Downtown, City, Urban

Regional offices are back in fashion – here’s why

2 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Coat, Blazer

Q+A: Aldi's UK property boss on grocery giant's £650m expansion plans

1 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: what £500m of investment means for Regal

24 Sep 2025
Read