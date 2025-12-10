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OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Regional REIT completes £13m Manchester office disposal

10 Dec 2025 | 14:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Oakland House sold to Legacie Developments

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