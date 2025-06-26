Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeOccupierScotlandSustainabilityUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Regional REIT grows rental income with flurry of lettings and renewals

26 Jun 2025 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Fifteen deals secured at 6.32% premium to estimated rental values

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

Beaufort Capital forms dedicated bridging arm

26 Jun 2025
Read

Government proposes changes to speed up planning process

25 Jun 2025
Read

DPD to invest £330m in distribution centres

25 Jun 2025
Read

Canada Life lines up £29m Bournemouth retail park sale

25 Jun 2025
Read