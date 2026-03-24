NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeCorporateLeasingUK & Ireland

Regional REIT ramps up disposals amid subdued leasing market

24 Mar 2026 | 07:58 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Group’s balance sheet strengthened with recent refinance

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Building, Architecture, Convention Center

Regional REIT reports 5% valuation dip

19 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Regional REIT completes £13m Manchester office disposal

10 Dec 2025
Read
Building, Architecture, Convention Center

Budget uncertainty slows leasing momentum at Regional REIT

12 Nov 2025
Read
Building, Architecture, Convention Center

Regional REIT’s Inglis: "We’re at the bottom of the market"

9 Sep 2025
Read