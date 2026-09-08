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CorporateLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Regional REIT reports drop in earnings and valuations in first half

8 Sep 2026 | 08:03 | London | by May Agaran

Regional office landlord posts 3% fall in net asset value to £305.8m

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