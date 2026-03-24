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OfficeLeasingUK & Ireland

Regional REIT’s Inglis: "If there's the opportunity for us to sell well, we'll take it"

24 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset manager seeing positive signs in demand for better-quality space

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