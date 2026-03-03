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InvestmentContinental EuropeCorporateREITUK & Ireland

REIT shares tumble as Iran war raises inflation fears

3 Mar 2026 | 13:07 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Decline in UK and European property shares comes amid wider equity market sell-off

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