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ResidentialFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

Related Argent launches refi and recap hunt as £600m Tottenham Hale scheme completes

4 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Related Argent has completed 1,000+ home masterplan and is looking at next stages of debt and equity for build-to-rent block

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