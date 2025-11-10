Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateCo-livingHotels & LeisureLondonOfficePeopleResidentialSenior livingStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Related Argent promotes Oli Rifkind to chief development officer

10 Nov 2025 | 15:59 | London | by May Agaran

Rifkind was previously executive director and development director

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Praxis Group hires new finance chief

10 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Spire

Atenor appoints country director for Hungary

7 Nov 2025
Read

Globalworth appoints joint chief executives 

7 Nov 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

NEPI Rockcastle names new chief executive 

6 Nov 2025
Read