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Policy & RegulationIrelandUK & IrelandResidentialCorporateDevelopmentPlanning

Relaxed planning rules drive Irish land rush

20 Oct 2026 | 14:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Residential sites remain the main driver of activity, according to a Savills report

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