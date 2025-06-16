Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Rengen nears deal to sell £750m portfolio

16 Jun 2025 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Iestyn Lewis' Rengen Developments in talks to sell assets to a syndicate led by private equity firm Fairbairn Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Abstract signs first occupier at Cambridge innovation hub

13 Jun 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Poundland sold to US investment firm for £1

13 Jun 2025
Read

Trio circle GSA’s €500m Irish platform

13 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

PHP makes last-ditch push for Assura

13 Jun 2025
Read