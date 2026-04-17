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ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestmentPolicy & Regulation

Rental supply is at an historic low: is it enough to boost build-to-rent?

17 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

An exodus of PRS landlords and low starts make for a builders' market, but problems persist with viability, financial volatility and regulation

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