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OfficeBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLeasingLogisticsRetailUK & Ireland

Rental uplift and yield compression drive European property market

12 Feb 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Prime office rents outperformed high-street retail in 2025, says Cushman & Wakefield 

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