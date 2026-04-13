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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialPolicy & Regulation

Renters’ Rights Act: process, not policy, may curb rent growth

13 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Mark Reading

With weeks to go, the rental sector is on the cusp of a generational shift

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