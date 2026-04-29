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OpinionResidentialUK & Ireland

Renters’ Rights Act will reverberate across PRS market

29 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Robert Myerson

It is being sold as a rebalancing of fairness in the housing market; investors may come to see it rather differently

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