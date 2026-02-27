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LogisticsCorporateUK & Ireland

Rents and values up at Tritax as it prepares to join FTSE 100

27 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Alexander Peace

Portfolio deals and data centres pipeline boosts outlook for REIT in 2025

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