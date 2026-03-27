NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateDEIPeopleUK & Ireland

Report sets out recommendations to close real estate leadership gender gap

27 Mar 2026 | 07:46 | London | by May Agaran

Real Estate Balance study aims to support progression of mid-career women into senior leadership roles

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

Real Estate Balance resources to tackle senior leadership gender gap

4 Aug 2026
Read
Door, City, Urban

Where are all the senior women in real estate investment?

29 May 2026
Read
Person, Human, Nature

Agency firms steadily narrow gender pay gap

20 Apr 2026
Read

IWD26: "Success should be measured not just by representation but by leadership parity and pay equity"

5 Mar 2026
Read