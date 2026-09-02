NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationDevelopmentFinancingIrelandPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Research shines light on acute shortage of student housing in Ireland

2 Sep 2026 | 15:59 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Study by PBSA Council of Ireland shows country's purpose built stock can house just one in five students

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Inside Titan: why Aware Super and Macquarie are betting €1bn on German student housing

21 Jul 2026
Read
Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

Aviva Investors provides €33m loan for Valencia student housing project

15 Jul 2026
Read
UXCO STUDENT - Bezon

Brookfield gears up for €2bn French student housing platform sale 

1 Jul 2026
Read

Q+A: Cain's head of student housing on plans to create a £2bn+ portfolio

29 Jun 2026
Read