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ResidentialCo-livingDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

Re:shape exchanges on 1,000-bed Tottenham Hale site

28 Apr 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Co-living developer snaps up the remaining parts of the former Ashley House masterplan

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