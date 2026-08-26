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ResidentialCo-livingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Re:shape lodges £160m Hackney shared living proposals

26 Aug 2026 | 07:54 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Plans submitted for 385 co-living units

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