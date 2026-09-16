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Co-livingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Re:shape lodges plans for Haringey co-living project

16 Sep 2026 | 17:53 | London | by May Agaran

Redevelopment of Ashley House in Tottenham Hale to provide 522 shared living studios

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