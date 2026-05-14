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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentUK & Ireland

Re:shape makes two new hires

14 May 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Matt Lloyd-Ruck and Veronica Ortega Peregrina join the co-living developer

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