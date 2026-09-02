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PeopleCo-livingCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Re:shape recruits duo to drive 3,100-bed co-living pipeline

2 Sep 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Gordon Mugabi and Tarryn Leeferink join the London-based developer

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