NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandStudent Accommodation

Resi specialist Leufroy buys Supercity Earl’s Court block

16 Nov 2026 | 14:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Firm has taken advantage of discounts to snap up 100+ London homes this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

£28m prime London resi portfolio to change hands

10 Dec 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

SAV Group puts Stratford resi block up for sale

30 Sep 2025
Read

Former Schroders and Sellar exec confirmed as Earls Court CFO

25 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Capital-raising expert drafted in for £10bn Earl's Court plans

20 Mar 2025
Read