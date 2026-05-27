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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Resi4Rent completes €575m Polish resi portfolio sale

27 May 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection sold to TAG Immobilien’s Vantage Development

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