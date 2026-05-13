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InvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Residential infrastructure business secures £100m investment

13 May 2026 | 12:25 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Pioneer Point Partners acquires majority stake in clean heat developer Rendesco

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