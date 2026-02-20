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CorporateCommunity & Social HousingResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Residential Secure Income progresses portfolio sales

20 Feb 2026 | 07:36 | London | by May Agaran

Shared ownership and retirement portfolios are now in exclusivity

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