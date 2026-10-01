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RetailDistressHotels & LeisurePolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Retail and hospitality lobby groups warn of "punishing taxes"

1 Oct 2026 | 07:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Retailers pay 72p in tax for every pound in profit, research shows

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