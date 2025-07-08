Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateRetailUK & Ireland

Retail asset manager promotes trio to key leadership roles

8 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

New chief executive and investment chief named

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Urban, Lighting, City

Former Intu vehicle appoints new asset manager across portfolio

14 Oct 2024
Read

DFI promotes trio to investment and asset management roles 

17 Apr 2024
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Neighborhood

Multi re-enters UK market and buys into retail asset manager

10 Apr 2024
Read

Madison recruits European and UK portfolio and asset manager

31 Jan 2024
Read