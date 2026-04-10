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RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Retail Estates enters France with €29m acquisition

10 Apr 2026 | 07:34 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Compagnie de Phalsbourg sells L’Oseraie retail park in Osny

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