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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

Retail Estates invests €27m in Belgian retail park

10 Mar 2026 | 06:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Belgian REIT plans 20,000 sq m property in Kampenhout

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